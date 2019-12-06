Stephen Poloz to step down as Bank of Canada governor at end of term

The Bank of Canada says governor Stephen Poloz will not seek a second term as governor when his seven-year term expires on June 2.

The board of directors of the central bank says it has begun a search process to select his replacement.

Poloz came to the Bank of Canada from Export Development Canada, where served as president and CEO. The Oshawa, Ont., native had 14 years of experience at the Bank of Canada earlier in his career.

Poloz succeeded Mark Carney, who left to lead the Bank of England and is soon to serve as an United Nations climate change envoy.

