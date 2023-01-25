Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Bank of Canada raises interest rate again — but hints that hikes may be done for now

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate again, to 4.5 per cent, but hinted that it may now be done with its aggressive campaign of rate hikes.

Central bank has been trying to wrestle sky-high inflation into submission

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 27, 2021.
Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 27, 2021. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate again on Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate again, to 4.5 per cent.

The move was widely expected by economists as the bank tries to wrestle record-high inflation into submission.

It's the eighth time in less than a year that the bank has hiked its trend-setting rate, a move that will make borrowing money more expensive.

But at one quarter of a percentage point, it's also the smallest hike since March, and thus a sign that the bank may be done with hiking rates for the next little while. 

The bank said as much in a statement accompanying its decision, noting that "if economic developments evolve broadly in line with outlook, [the bank] expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases."

The bank also gave itself a sliver of wiggle room, however, to raise rates even more if inflation persists. "The governing council is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2 per cent target," the bank said.

Officials at the central bank will have more to say about their line of thinking at a press conference that begins at 11 a.m. ET.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now