Bank of Canada head expected to signal no change in interest rates

Canada's top banker, Stephen Poloz, will share his latest take on the economy today in an update that's expected to signal more patience from the central bank on interest rates.

The Bank of Canada's policy-makers are widely expected to hold the trend-setting rate steady as Canada exits a sharp slowdown that nearly brought the economy to halt at the start of the year.

Experts predict a prolonged pause in interest rate policy now as officials wait and see if the strong economic rebound continues.

The central bank's benchmark interest rate has been at 1.75 per cent since last October.