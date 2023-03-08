Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady

The Bank of Canada decided Wednesday to keep its trend-setting interest rate right where it is, at 4.5 per cent.

First time Canada's central bank has decided not to hike in a year

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem gestures at a recent public appearance.
Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, has decided to keep the central bank's rate steady at 4.5 per cent. It's the first time in more than a year that the bank has not hiked its rate. (Renaud Philippe/Bloomberg)

The Bank of Canada decided Wednesday to keep its trend-setting interest rate right where it is, at 4.5 per cent.

It's the first time in more than a year that the central bank has decided not to raise its interest rate.

Although it will come as encouraging news to borrowers, the move was widely expected, as the bank signalled at its previous policy meeting and in statements since then that it was leaning toward keeping its rate steady.

The bank feels confident in standing pat because there is growing evidence that sky-high inflation is starting to ease.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now