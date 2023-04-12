Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady again at 4.5%

The Bank of Canada decided to hold its interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday while the impact of its previous rate hikes filters down through the economy.

Central bank had telegraphed its intention to hold rates where they are for a while now

CBC News ·
Tiff Macklem is shown going into bank building.
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem will explain the bank's decision at a press conference later today. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

The Bank of Canada decided to hold its interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday while the impact of its previous rate hikes filters down through the economy.

The bank's move was widely anticipated by economists, because the bank had telegraphed its intention to hit pause on rate hikes after raising them eight times between March 2022 and February of this year.

Officials at the bank, including governor Tiff Macklem, will have more to say about their line of thinking at a press conference starting at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now