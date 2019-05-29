Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady at 1.75%

Canada's central bank is keeping its benchmark interest rate right where it is, suggesting it views the recent slowdown of Canada's economy as "temporary."

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1.75 per cent, citing accumulating evidence the economy was showing signs of slowing down in the latter half of last year and into the start of this one, before picking up in the second quarter of 2019.

The bank noted consumer spending and exports have shown signs of improving in the second quarter, and strong job numbers suggest "businesses see the weakness in the past two quarters as temporary."

The picture is a little more mixed on the trade front, with escalating tensions between Canada and and the United States dragging down Canadian exports, but the end of U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum being an offsetting shot in the arm.

"Overall, recent data have reinforced [the bank's] view that the slowdown in late 2018 and early 2019 was temporary, although global trade risks have increased," the bank said. "In this context, the degree of accommodation being provided by the current policy interest rate remains appropriate."

Before Wednesday's rate decision, traders anticipated a less than 10 per cent chance of a hike.

But by October, the market has priced in almost a 50 per cent chance of a rate cut.