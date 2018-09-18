Aurora Cannabis says no deal yet to make marijuana-infused drinks

Aurora Cannabis issued a statement early Tuesday saying it does not have a deal with Coke or any other beverage company to create cannabis-infused beverages.

Aurora trading was halted in the morning after the stock rose 14 per cent to $10.40 on top of a spike Monday after reports it was in talks with Coca-Cola.

The cannabis company said it has had talks with several beverage companies, but does not have a deal.

"The company does confirm that it engages in exploratory discussions with industry participants from time to time. At this time the company confirms there is no agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any partnership with a beverage company," the statement said.

"In accordance with applicable disclosure requirements, Aurora will advise the market of material changes when they occur."