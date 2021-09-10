Economic recovery continues as 90,000 jobs added in August
Statistics Canada says the economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase.
Majority of employment gains occurred within the private sector
Statistics Canada says the economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase.
Most of the employment gains, 77,000, occurred among the private sector. The jobs were also mostly in full-time work.
The unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage points to 7.1 per cent in August. That's the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.
More to come.