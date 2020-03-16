Aritzia closing all stores until further notice due to COVID-19

Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. is closing all of its stores until further notice as businesses across the country move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The retailer says it feels it's the best decision for its people, clients, partners and community as a whole.

It says customers will still be able to continue shopping through the company's website for the time being.

Aritzia says it's increasing precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of its concierge and distribution centre employees.

It is also shifting all support office employees to flexible working arrangements.

Aritzia has more than 95 stores.