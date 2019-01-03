Apple's warning on revenue rocked financial markets on Thursday, as investors shunned equities and sought safety in bonds and less risky assets amid renewed concerns about slowing global economic growth and damage from the China-U.S. trade war.

Technology stocks led a sell-off across Asian, European and U.S. shares after Apple cut its revenue forecast, its first downgrade in nearly 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.

Apple shares were off by almost nine per cent to just over $144 a share, the lowest Apple has been since the summer of 2017.

The Apple sell-off infected the rest of the market as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by more than 650 points, or almost three per cent, at 22,689 shortly after opening.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was off by 135 points, or almost one per cent, at 14,215. Every subsector on the TSX, from energy, to banks, to communications, utilities and heath care, was lower.

The news also jolted currency markets and German government bond yields held close to their lowest in over two years.

"For the moment, investors have reacted by going into non-risky assets," said Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Ostrum Asset Management, in Paris.

"No one wants to take any risk because none of the uncertainties we are facing have been lifted, whether it's Brexit, this trade war or growth. Investors are putting their heads in the sand and waiting."

The sudden bad news for Apple renewed worries about corporate earnings just weeks before results season kicks off in the United States, and stirred worries it signals broader malaise in the global economy, said Peter Rutter, head of global equities at Royal London Asset Management.

"The equity market in the past three or four months has begun to bake in some form of economic slowdown and a reduction in corporate earnings expectations ,and there's a wrestling match between waiting for that to come through," he said.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 companies to increase their earnings per share by nearly seven per cent this year, down from a forecast of 10 per cent at the start of October and far below their expectations of 24 per cent growth for 2018, according to Refinitiv's IBES.

'Flash crash' in currency markets

The news sparked a "flash crash" in holiday-thinned currency markets as growing concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly in China, sent investors scurrying into the safe-haven of the Japanese yen, which was poised for its biggest daily rise in 20 months.

Apple's warning came after data earlier this week showed a deceleration in factory activity in China and the eurozone, indicating the trade dispute between the United States and China was taking a toll on global manufacturing.

Apple's warning "is a dominant influence upon global equities including through supply chain ripple effects," Scotiabank economist Derek Holt said.

Chip makers who supply parts to Apple were the worst hit, sending technology stocks to their lowest since February 2017.

Overnight, shares in China and Hong Kong see-sawed between gains and losses as investors braced for Beijing to roll out fresh support measures for the cooling Chinese economy.

Currency markets saw a wild spike in volatility in early Asian trade, with the yen moving sharply higher against the U.S. dollar, breaking key technical levels and triggering stop-loss sales of U.S. and Australian dollars.

The Australian dollar at one point hit levels against the Japanese yen not seen since 2011.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was yielding 0.18 per cent, after dipping as low as 0.148 per cent at one point.