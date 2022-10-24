Apple hikes Canadian prices for its Music and TV services

Apple Inc. is raising the price of its digital streaming services in Canada for the first time.

The technology giant told CBC News in a statement Monday that prices for its music service Apple Music, streaming video Apple TV+ and all-encompassing service Apple One, will be increasing by between $1 and $4 per month, starting today.

The base price for Apple Music will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month. The price for the basic Apple TV+ streaming subscription will go up by $3 to $8.99 per month, and the base price of both combined will now be 18.95, up from $15.95 previously.

The company cited "an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," for the increase, and noted it has not raised its prices in Canada since they launched here three years ago.

