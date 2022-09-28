Drug company Apotex formerly owned by Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
Billionaire founder was found dead in his home in 2018
Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. has signed a deal to be acquired by U.S. private equity investment firm SK Capital Partners.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
Apotex, a maker of generic drugs, was founded by Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman, who controlled the company until his highly publicized death in his home, alongside his wife Honey, in 2017.
Aaron Davenport, managing director at SK Capital, says Apotex is a dynamic, entrepreneurial company with a strong track record of success, underpinned by its diversified product portfolio, robust pipeline of new launches and iconic brand.
Apotex employs nearly 8,000 people around the world in manufacturing, research and development and commercial operations.
It operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
The deal is subject to customary regulatory conditions.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?