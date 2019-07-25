Amazon reports $2.63B in 2nd quarter earnings, falling short of Wall Street expectations

Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.63 billion US.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $5.22 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.29 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $63.4 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.57 billion.

The look ahead

For the current quarter ending in October, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $66 billion to $70 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $67.22 billion.

Amazon shares have risen 32 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20 per cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,986.06, a climb of roughly 7 per cent in the last 12 months.