Amazon to hire 2,500 people for 2 new fulfillment centres in southern Ontario

Amazon is opening two new fulfillment centres just east and west of Toronto, a move that will result in the hiring of 2,500 people.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company announced on Wednesday that it will open a fulfillment centre in Ajax, Ont., which is about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, next year. At the same time, it will open another centre in Hamilton, Ont., about 70 km southwest of Canada's biggest city.

"We've had great success with the talented workforce in Ontario, and we look forward to creating an additional 2,500 full-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits starting on day one," Sumegha Kumar, Amazon Canada's customer fulfillment operations director, said in a release.

Fulfillment centres are where the company processes orders for local communities, before dispatching them to customers in the area.

The new centres will mean the company has 10 in Ontario, and 16 across Canada.

