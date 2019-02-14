Amazon cancels plans to build second headquarters in New York City

Citing opposition from local politicians and community activists, Amazon abruptly announced Thursday that it has cancelled its plans to build its second headquarters in New York City.

"After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," spokesperson Jodi Seth said. "For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term."

In November, Amazon announced it would build a huge complex in the borough of Queens to employ more than 25,000 people. It made that choice after a year-long process that saw hundreds of cities pitch the company on becoming the site of so-called HQ2. One Canadian city, Toronto, made the short list of 20 potential destinations, but ultimately wasn't selected.

While Amazon trumpeted opinion polls that suggest 70 per cent of New Yorkers support the project, the company's statement says a number of state and local politicians have made it clear they oppose Amazon's presence and will not work with the company to "build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project."

Opposition has keyed in on the $2.8-billion US worth of tax incentives the company was granted to set up in the city, at a time when other city services are starved for cash.

A leading opponent of the plan was recently minted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the 14th district in New York, right next to the bohemian but gentrifying 12th district where the project was set to be built.

Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations?<br><br>Yes, they can.<a href="https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O">https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O</a> —@AOC

Seth said there are no plans to have another search for a second headquarters. The company's existing New York-based operations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island — which collectively employ 5,000 people — will not be impacted, or could even expand a little over time, Seth said.

"We will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."