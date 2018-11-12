Amazon picks New York, northern Virginia for new headquarters: reports

Amazon plans to announce on Tuesday that it has selected New York and northern Virginia as the locations for its new headquarters, according to multiple reports.

The retail giant plans to announce on Tuesday its selection of the Queens neighbourhood of Long Island City and an area of Arlington, Va., known as Crystal City, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post reported.

In the announcement, Amazon will announce a significant investment in one additional city, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.​

The decision would bring to an end a more-than-year-long contest that started with 238 candidates and ended with a surprise split of its HQ2.

The company was planning to split its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, evenly between two cities, and among the finalists that Amazon was holding advanced talks with were Dallas, Long Island City in New York and Arlington near Washington, D.C., Reuters reported last week, citing sources.

Amazon sparked a bidding frenzy in September 2017 when it announced it would invest over $5 billion US to create an HQ2 in addition to its home base in Seattle and hire up to 50,000 people.

Cities and states promised billions of dollars of tax breaks and other inducements in exchange for Amazon's HQ2. They also handed over infrastructure, labour and other data that could prove useful in other ways to the world's largest online retailer.