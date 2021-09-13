Amazon Canada hikes front-line worker pay and plans to hire 15,000 more people

Amazon Canada says it is hiring up to 15,000 more people in Canada and will boost the pay for its front-line workers to up to $21.65 an hour.

The e-commerce giant announced in a press release Monday morning that the hiring spree would boost its Canadian head count by about 60 per cent.

The wage hikes are immediate and will be for all current full-time and part-time staff, as well as new hires. While the company doesn't specify what it means by "front-line worker," the pay increases work out to an extra $1.60 to $2.20 per hour.

More to come