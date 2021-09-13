Amazon Canada hikes front-line worker pay and plans to hire 15,000 more people
The e-commerce giant is raising the amount it pays its front-line workers and plans to hire 15,000 more people in Canada to keep up with booming demand.
E-commerce giant raises front-line worker salary to up to $21.65 an hour
Amazon Canada says it is hiring up to 15,000 more people in Canada and will boost the pay for its front-line workers to up to $21.65 an hour.
The e-commerce giant announced in a press release Monday morning that the hiring spree would boost its Canadian head count by about 60 per cent.
The wage hikes are immediate and will be for all current full-time and part-time staff, as well as new hires. While the company doesn't specify what it means by "front-line worker," the pay increases work out to an extra $1.60 to $2.20 per hour.
