Skip to Main Content
Business·New

Amazon Canada hikes front-line worker pay and plans to hire 15,000 more people

The e-commerce giant is raising the amount it pays its front-line workers and plans to hire 15,000 more people in Canada to keep up with booming demand.

E-commerce giant raises front-line worker salary to up to $21.65 an hour

CBC News ·
Amazon is increasing how much it pays its front-line workers and is planning a hiring spree. (Jakub Kaczmarczyk/EPA)

Amazon Canada says it is hiring up to 15,000 more people in Canada and will boost the pay for its front-line workers to up to $21.65 an hour.

The e-commerce giant announced in a press release Monday morning that the hiring spree would boost its Canadian head count by about 60 per cent.

The wage hikes are immediate and will be for all current full-time and part-time staff, as well as new hires. While the company doesn't specify what it means by "front-line worker," the pay increases work out to an extra $1.60 to $2.20 per hour.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now