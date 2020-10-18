Altice raises offer for Cogeco to $11.1 billion in partnership with Rogers
Previous offer was declined due to the controlling Audet family not wanting to sell
Altice USA Inc. and its Canadian partner, Rogers Communications Inc., say they've revised a takeover offer for the Cogeco companies, which firmly rejected their previous offer because the controlling Audet family didn't want to sell.
Under the new offer, Altice would pay $11.1 billion in cash to buy all the shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. and its parent Cogeco Inc., including $900 million to buy the Audet family's multiple voting shares and their subordinate shares.
That's up from Altice's previous offer of $10.3 billion, announced last month.
In both scenarios, Altice USA plans to keep only Cogeco's U.S. cable assets and sell its Canadian assets to Rogers, which wants to expand its cable and internet territory in Ontario and make its entry into the Quebec market.
The price Rogers would get for its Cogeco shares would rise to $5.2 billion from $4.9 billion.
Altice's revised offer includes $123 per share for all the remaining subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Inc. and $150 per share for all the remaining subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications, which are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.