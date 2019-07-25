Google parent company Alphabet Inc. posts $9.95 billion earnings for 2nd quarter

Alphabet Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.95 billion US.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $14.21.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.49 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $38.94 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet's advertising commissions, revenue was $31.71 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows signage outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The internet search leader exceeded Wall Street targets for the quarter. (The Associated Press)

Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 billion.

Alphabet shares have climbed almost nine per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20 per cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,135.96, a fall of 11 per cent in the last 12 months.