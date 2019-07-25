Google parent company Alphabet Inc. posts $9.95 billion earnings for 2nd quarter
Profits exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Alphabet Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.95 billion US.
On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $14.21.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.49 per share.
The internet search leader posted revenue of $38.94 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet's advertising commissions, revenue was $31.71 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.
Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 billion.
Alphabet shares have climbed almost nine per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20 per cent.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,135.96, a fall of 11 per cent in the last 12 months.