Insurance company Allstate is offering its U.S. customers a 15 per cent discount on their bills for April and May as most of the country finds itself in some sort of lockdown due to COVID-19.

The Illinois-based company is calling the initiative the "Shelter-in-Place Payback" and says it is implementing the policy "to help its personal auto insurance customers in these challenging times."

It does not appear as though Allstate's Canadian customers will be included. The company has yet to respond to an inquiry from CBC News on the subject.

All American Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers can expect a 15 per cent rebate on their bills for April and May.

"Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback of more than $600 million over the next two months," CEO Tom Wilson said. "This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents."

The company also says it will provide free identity theft protection to Americans for the rest of the year because so many of them are currently working from home, "which increases our exposure to cybercrime," the company said.

"U.S. residents can get the free identity protection product through Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of whether they are already Allstate customers, by signing up in April or May," the company said.