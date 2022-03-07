Skip to Main Content
Business

Alimentation Couche-Tard suspends Russian operations, condemns aggression

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is suspending its operations in Russia, effectively immediately.

The Quebec-based convenience store retailer has more than 320 employees in Russia

The Canadian Press ·
The Quebec-based convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard, shown here in Montreal, is suspending its operations in Russia. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is suspending its operations in Russia, effectively immediately.

Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians.

The Quebec-based convenience store retailer, which operates under the brand Circle K outside of the province, says it is implementing plans to take care of its Russian employees in a responsible and safe manner as it winds down its operations.

Couche-Tard says it has operated under its primary brand Circle K in Russia. It has 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov, and more than 320 employees.

The move follows announcements last week by several other Canadian companies who have also suspended operations in Russia.

Canadian pension funds and investment firms have also announced they are divesting their holdings in Russian companies.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now