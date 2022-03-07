Alimentation Couche-Tard suspends Russian operations, condemns aggression
The Quebec-based convenience store retailer has more than 320 employees in Russia
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is suspending its operations in Russia, effectively immediately.
Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians.
The Quebec-based convenience store retailer, which operates under the brand Circle K outside of the province, says it is implementing plans to take care of its Russian employees in a responsible and safe manner as it winds down its operations.
Couche-Tard says it has operated under its primary brand Circle K in Russia. It has 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov, and more than 320 employees.
The move follows announcements last week by several other Canadian companies who have also suspended operations in Russia.
Canadian pension funds and investment firms have also announced they are divesting their holdings in Russian companies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?