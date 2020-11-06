Skip to Main Content
Airlines scheduling and ticket strategy questioned in wake of COVID-19
Business·New

Airlines scheduling and ticket strategy questioned in wake of COVID-19

Despite minuscule travel demand, Canadian airlines continue to schedule tens of thousands of monthly flights, only to cancel the vast majority of them several weeks before departure in a strategy one expert called misleading.

In November, Air Canada cancelled 27,000 flights while WestJet slashed schedule by about 12,400 flights

The Canadian Press ·
Air Canada cancelled 27,000 flights scheduled to take off this month. Westjet meanwhile has cancelled more than 12,000. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

Despite minuscule travel demand, Canadian airlines continue to schedule tens of thousands of monthly flights, only to cancel the vast majority of them several weeks before departure in a strategy one expert called misleading. 

The approach, adopted by carriers following the collapse of the global travel industry due to COVID-19, can leave passengers stuck with vouchers they may never use or flights that take off days later than planned.

Figures from aviation data firm Cirium show that Air Canada cut more than 27,000 flights, or 70 per cent, from its November schedule between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9.

WestJet, which recently began to offer refunds for cancelled flights in contrast to its competitors, slashed its November schedule by about 12,400 flights, or 68 per cent, in one week last month.

Air Canada says flight schedules have always been subject to change, and that it continues to adjust them as it tries to rebuild from a capacity cut of more than 90 per cent.

John Gradek, an aviation expert and lecturer at McGill University, says the strategy is misleading and cynical, and marks a response to customers' last-minute buying habits amid the shifting travel restrictions of the pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now