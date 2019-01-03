Airbus sells 120 former Bombardier C Series jets to U.S. airlines

Airbus says it will fulfil two new aircraft orders of jets formerly owned by Bombardier at an expanding manufacturing operation on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The European aircraft maker said Thursday that 120 passenger aircraft — 60 ordered by JetBlue Airways and another 60 to startup airline Moxy — will be built in a new factory near the company's existing plant in Mobile, Ala.

The company said construction on the plant will begin later this month.

Airbus took over the jet program, formerly known as the C Series, from Montreal-based Bombardier in July and rebranded it as the A220.

The plant will be located beside a factory where Airbus already produces the A320 aircraft in Mobile.

Airbus produced its first airplane on the Alabama coast in 2016. The new A220 line in Alabama is in addition to one the company is opening in Mirabel, Que.