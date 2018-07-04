Airbus says first results of C Series partnership with Bombardier will be proven at airshow

The CEO of Airbus says it will reveal the first results of its majority stake in Bombardier Inc.'s C Series program at an upcoming international airshow near London.

Tom Enders didn't specifically mention whether new orders will be announced at Farnborough, the premier aerospace show where the world's largest aircraft manufacturers sign important orders.

But he promised 3,000 Bombardier employees who gathered in a C Series assembly hangar that Airbus will fight hard for every C Series deal in every aircraft campaign.

Enders says Airbus needs the C Series to add an aircraft with 100 to 150 seats to its portfolio.

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare says the new partnership, which officially took effect on July 1 will ensure the plane's success.

He thanked the federal and Quebec governments for supporting the plane's development and saving 2,000 jobs in Mirabel and Montreal.