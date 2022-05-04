Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Airbnb makes ban on party houses permanent

Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

Company will, however, lift limit of 16 people at rented properties

Airbnb is making permanent a temporary ban on party houses on its platform. (John MacDougall/Getty Images)

The San Francisco-based company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44 per cent from a year ago.

More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, the company said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.

