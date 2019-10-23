Air Canada's U.S.-based workers ratify new collective agreement

Air Canada says members of the union representing its U.S.-based workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

The airline says the International Brotherhood of Teamsters informed it the agreement reached on July 17 was ratified by its members.

The union represents Air Canada's roughly 700 workers who are based in the United States, including customer service representatives, air cargo workers and others.

The agreement lasts 10 years and will be in effect until 2029.

Air Canada says in a statement that the company is pleased with the ratification.

Operations vice-president Craig Landry says the results provides long-term stability for those workers in a highly competitive and transforming industry.