Air Canada to purchase Transat

Air Canada has entered into an agreement to purchase Transat, according to a news release from Air Canada.
Proposed transaction valued at approximately $520M
The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $520 million.
"A combination with Transat represents a great opportunity for stakeholders of both companies," Calin Rovinescu, president and CEO of Air Canada, said in the statement.
