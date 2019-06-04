Air Canada signs deal to market and sell drone delivery services

Skip to Main Content
Air Canada has signed an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to help market and sell drone delivery services. Under the terms of the deal, Air Canada Cargo will market and sell drone delivery services across Canada.

Airline has made exclusive arrangement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

The Canadian Press ·
The tail of an Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. Air Canada has signed an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to help market drone delivery services. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Air Canada Cargo has also agreed that it won't use or engage with any other drone delivery service providers.

The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years.

Tim Strauss, vice-president of cargo at Air Canada, says drones have the potential to offer cost-effective solutions in non-traditional markets, including remote communities.

Strauss is an independent member of the advisory board of Drone Deliver Canada.

