Air Canada strikes deal with union to furlough up to 600 pilots

Air Canada has reached an agreement with its pilots association that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, is slashing capacity due to the collapse in travel demand from the coronavirus outbreak which has forced the many governments to impose travel restrictions.

The agreement covers six months from April through the end of September, the letter showed. Air Canada and the union were not immediately available for comment.

