Air Canada hit with widespread delays due to communication problem

Air Canada is experiencing an issue with one of its internal systems, leading to flight delays across its network.

The airline said Thursday it is "experiencing a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance."

The issue is causing delays across the system, with 130 flights delayed so far today, according to FlightAware.com. That's about 25 per cent of the airline's daily load.

It's the second time in less than a week that the airline has been hit by a technical problem that caused delays or cancellations. On May 25, U.S. aviation regulator the FAA ordered a ground stop of all Air Canada flights due to unspecified internal computer issues. The outage lasted a little over an hour.

At that time, Air Canada said the issue was with its communicator system.

The airline is advising anyone who is supposed to fly today to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

"We are working hard to rectify this situation," the airline told CBC News in an emailed statement. "We apologize to those affected, and appreciate their patience."