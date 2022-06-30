Air Canada to make 'meaningful reductions' to summer flights

Air Canada says it's making "meaningful reductions" to its scheduled flights in July and August, in response to a series of challenges the wider airline industry is facing amid soaring demand for travel.

In a statement Wednesday, Michael Rousseau, the airline's president and CEO, explained that Air Canada will cut back on the number of flights it will be operating during these key summer months.

"Regrettably, things are not business as usual in our industry globally, and this is affecting our operations and our ability to serve you with our normal standards of care," Rousseau said in the statement.

"The COVID‑19 pandemic brought the world air transport system to a halt in early 2020. Now, after more than two years, global travel is resurgent, and people are returning to flying at a rate never seen in our industry."

The president said those factors are causing "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system," leading to flight delays and crowded airport spaces.

Dozens of fewer round trips each day

Peter Fitzpatrick, an airline spokesperson, told CBC News that the changes would see Air Canada reduce its schedule by 77 round trips — or 154 flights — on average, each day during the months of July and August.

Prior to these reductions, the airline was operating about 1,000 flights per day.

"Three routes will be temporarily suspended between Montreal and Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Kelowna and one from Toronto to Fort McMurray," Fitzpatrick said.

Rousseau, the airline president, said Air Canada did what it could to prepare for these challenges, but it has to adjust its operations to the current circumstances.

"This was not an easy decision, as it will result in additional flight cancellations that will have a negative impact on some customers," Rousseau said.

"But doing this in advance allows affected customers to take time to make other arrangements in an orderly manner, rather than have their travel disrupted shortly before or during their journey, with few alternatives available."