Air Canada rejecting compensation claims for delays tied to last week's outage

Air Canada is rejecting compensation claims from travellers who were among the thousands affected by flight delays caused by computer problems in recent weeks.

In messages to customers, the airline says the technology issue was outside its control, relieving it of obligations to pay compensation.

One traveller, Douglas Judson, says he arrived more than three hours late after his June 1 flight from Winnipeg to Toronto was delayed due to the IT defect.

Air Canada denied his compensation request but offered him a 15 per cent fare discount on any upcoming flight in what it deemed a goodwill gesture.

Judson said that response was ludicrous.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said last week Air Canada has obligations to passengers impacted by the computer issue since it was within the airline's control.

In April, the federal government laid out measures to toughen penalties and tighten loopholes around traveller compensation.