Air Canada, CIBC, TD and Visa offer to buy Aeroplan

Air Canada is teaming up with three financial services giants to try to buy its former loyalty program, Aeroplan, from its current owner for $2.2 billion.

Air Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC and Visa made the announcement Wednesday they want to buy Aeroplan from Aimia, in exchange for taking over the liability of $2 billion worth of outstanding Aeroplan points, plus $250 million in cash.

The airline announced last year it would be ending its 20-year partnership with Aeroplan, a development that sent Aeroplan's stock price tumbling and scrambling for new partners.