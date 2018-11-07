Alberta Energy Regulator wrongfully used $5.4M in public money to create international centre, probes find

Alberta's energy regulator wrongfully used its own resources to establish an international centre outside its mandate — at a loss of $2.3 million — with the agency's former chief executive displaying "reckless and wilful disregard" for the proper management of public fund.

Those are among the key findings of three provincial probes into the Alberta Energy Regulator's decision to create and operate the now-defunct International Centre for Regulatory Excellence, or ICORE, in 2017.

The AER, which is funded by a levy charged to the energy sector, oversees the province's massive energy sector and is expected to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible development of the industry.

The provincial auditor general and the public interest commissioner both began looking into ICORE last year after concerns were raised about the relationship between it and the Alberta Energy Regulator. The Office of the Ethics Commissioner also conducted its own investigation.

ICORE was established as a separate, external entity that would offer training to regulators around the world. It was launched during a ceremony in Mexico City in 2017.

In results released Friday, both the auditor general and public interest commissioner reports found this was outside the AER's mandate and that public money was spent inappropriately on ICORE activities.

'Gross mismanagement' by former president, probe finds

But the Office of the Public Interest Commissioner levelled some of its strongest criticism at Jim Ellis, who was president of the AER and ICORE.

"The wrongdoing occurred under the authority of the former AER president and chief executive officer Jim Ellis," says the report from the Office of the Public Interest Commissioner.

"His actions demonstrated a reckless and wilful disregard for the proper management of public funds, public assets and the delivery of a public service, which … constitutes gross mismanagement."

The ethics commissioner also found that Ellis had a conflict of interest "in that he furthered his own interest and improperly furthered the private interest of three other employees," its report says.

"The primary motivation behind ICORE not-for-profit was to provide future employment for Mr. Ellis and others."

AER still out of pocket $2.3M, AG says

Alberta's auditor general also concluded that ICORE activities lacked a credible benefit to the AER.

Auditor General Doug Wylie's report estimated that the total financial impact of ICORE activities on the AER totalled $5.4 million, of which $3.1 million was recouped. The AER is still out of pocket $2.3 million, however, according to the audit.

"AER engaged in activities outside of its mandate and public money was spent inappropriately on ICORE activities," the report from the auditor general found.

The audit also found that controls and processes to protect against potential conflicts of interest failed and that oversight from the AER's board was ineffective.

"Controls to track and monitor expenses related to ICORE activities were at first non-existent and then poorly implemented," the report stated.

"The tone at the top at AER did not support a strong control environment or compliance with policies."

AER sued ICORE in 2019

A CBC News investigation this summer found a close and complicated relationship between the AER and ICORE, including the involvement of Ellis.

Several key figures, including Ellis, who were involved with ICORE are no longer associated with either organization.

Earlier in 2019, the AER sued ICORE — the organization it had created — for $2.6 million, saying it was owed the money for the development and delivery of training materials.

The AER received a default judgment in its favour in the spring. ICORE never filed a statement of defence. The regulator reported that it collected from ICORE the full amount awarded by the court.

The results of the provincial investigations come at a time when the energy regulator is under scrutiny from the provincial government.

In September, Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced her department was launching a review of the AER and appointed an interim board of directors to set its future direction.

Savage said at that time that recent months have brought questions about "operational efficiencies, executive oversight and budgetary spending practices" at the regulator.

