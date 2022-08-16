Baby gear products recalled in Canada, U.S., due to strangling hazard

An American baby gear company is voluntarily recalling 87,000 baby rockers and swings from Canadian retailers after a baby got caught in one of the product's straps and asphyxiated.

The company, 4moms, is recalling 77,700 of its MamaRoo Baby Swings and 10,000 of its RockaRoo Baby Rockers due to a strangulation hazard.

There have been two instances in which babies became entangled in a strap that is affixed to the MamaRoo product.

One 10-month-old died from asphyxiation while another suffered bruising to his neck, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), where two million swings and 220,000 rockers are being recalled.

There were no reported incidents involving the RockaRoo, though the same safety concern applies.

Product sold at stores in Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Alberta

In Canada, the products were sold at retailers buybuy BABY, Amazon, and specialty stores in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, according to the company's store locator.

The recalled models for the baby swings are 4M-005, 1026 and 1037. The recalled baby rocker model is 4M-012.

The company sent a statement from CEO Gary Waters to CBC News.

"We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings," 4moms CEO Gary Waters said in a statement to CBC News. "After investigating the circumstances behind these two incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC."

Waters said the company designed an installable strap fastener that it will send to consumers for free.

"We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products," the statement said.

Health Canada issued the recall jointly with 4Moms and the CPSCon Monday, directing Canadian consumers to contact the company and have a free baby strap fastener sent to them.

"When the swing or rocker is not in use, its restraint straps can dangle below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard," the agency statement said. "This issue does not present a hazard to infants placed in the seat of either product."

"Additionally, consumers with crawling infants should place the products where children cannot access them when not in use."

The products are imported by Brands in Motion, a company based in Mississauga, Ont.