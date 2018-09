Audio

'Building their own community around writing': the new Native renaissance in literature

In an article for The Paris Review, Tsq'escen journalist Julian Brave NoiseCat says that we're entering a new Native renaissance. Writers like Tommy Orange, Terese Marie Mailhot and Billy-Ray Belcourt are just a few authors leading this new literary movement.

