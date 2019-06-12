News · Audio

Brian Burke's Perseverance

Very few people can touch Brian Burke’s resume. The Hockey Night analyst was president of Hockey for the Calgary Flames, ran the Leafs, was GM for the Ducks, the Canucks, and Hartford Whalers. He led the U-S men’s team that took home a silver medal from the 2010 Olympics. Brian Burke is also a kind and charitable man with a hellacious temper. On this week’s POV podcast, Brian joins host Anastasia Bucsis to talk about the highs and lows of his career, the importance of advocacy, and his unwavering perseverance.

Social Sharing