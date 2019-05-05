Boys with Braids: Hair as Resistance to Colonization
Michael Linklater doesn't remember the last time he cut his hair, but he does remember being teased for it at a young age. When his sons were bullied for having long hair, he started Boys with Braids, an online collective that celebrates Indigenous boys and their hair.
