Boys with Braids: Hair as Resistance to Colonization
Boys with Braids: Hair as Resistance to Colonization

Michael Linklater doesn't remember the last time he cut his hair, but he does remember being teased for it at a young age. When his sons were bullied for having long hair, he started Boys with Braids, an online collective that celebrates Indigenous boys and their hair.
