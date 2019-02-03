Audio

Book picks for kids, by Cree author David A. Robertson

David A. Robertson is a Cree writer from Winnipeg, who writes books for kids of all ages. As a father to five kids, Robertson has a bit of experience combing through the children's section of bookstores.

Social Sharing

David A. Robertson is a Cree writer from Winnipeg, who writes books for kids of all ages. As a father to five kids, Robertson has a bit of experience combing through the children's section of bookstores. 3:54

Popular Now Find more popular stories