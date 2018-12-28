Audio

Big Food, Big Feels (Rebroadcast)

The holidays can be joyful, but they can also be tough - especially for those who've lost family members. Jennifer Warren takes on her late dad's perplexing mincemeat recipe (with ingredients ranging from Guinness to rutabaga). ALSO, following her mother's death, 18-year-old Toula Nikas taught herself to cook to keep her family together. (Originally aired December 19, 2017)