Skip to Main Content
Beyond true crime: Striking a balance between ethics and entertainment
News·Audio

Beyond true crime: Striking a balance between ethics and entertainment

The true crime genre is booming. After all, who doesn't love a good whodunit? Today, we're moving beyond the mystery and talking about how true crime can be used to tell bigger stories, asking what ethics are at play, and discovering what happens when trauma becomes entertainment.
The true crime genre is booming. After all, who doesn't love a good whodunit? Today, we're moving beyond the mystery and talking about how true crime can be used to tell bigger stories, asking what ethics are at play, and discovering what happens when trauma becomes entertainment. 47:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|