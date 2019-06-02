Skip to Main Content
Best of Atlantic Voice: Jamaica Journey from 2017
In this award winning documentary from 2017, The CBC's Blair Sanderson travelled with Nova Scotia farmer Josh Boulton to make this documentary about the challenges faced by some of the migrant farm workers who work on his farm in the Annapolis Valley. 26:10
