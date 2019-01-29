Audio

Benoit Huot Retires

For some athletes, the decision to retire comes fairly quickly - but this was not the case for Benoit Huot. In fact, the famed Paralympic swimmer has been thinking about hanging up his towel for ten years. On this week's Player's Own Voice, Benoit opens up about his long and decorated career in which he won 20 Paralympic medals, was named a Member of the Order of Canada, as well as made a Knight of the National Order of Quebec. Listen as he and POV host, Anastasia Bucsis discuss retirement, how Benoit stayed motivated throughout his storied career, and the continuing growth of the Paralympic movement.

Social Sharing

For some athletes, the decision to retire comes fairly quickly - but this was not the case for Benoit Huot. In fact, the famed Paralympic swimmer has been thinking about hanging up his towel for ten years. On this week's Player's Own Voice, Benoit opens up about his long and decorated career in which he won 20 Paralympic medals, was named a Member of the Order of Canada, as well as made a Knight of the National Order of Quebec. Listen as he and POV host, Anastasia Bucsis discuss retirement, how Benoit stayed motivated throughout his storied career, and the continuing growth of the Paralympic movement. 27:12

Popular Now Find more popular stories