Benjamin Netanyahu faces the challenge of his career
Benjamin Netanyahu faces the challenge of his career

As Israel's prime minister campaigns against powerful opponents in the run-up to an April election, he must also contend with police allegations of corruption. And he remains at the epicentre of one of the world's most bitter conflicts -- his country's relationship with the Palestinians. Michael's guest is Anshel Pfeffer, author of a new biography called Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu.
