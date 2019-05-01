News · Audio

Beats, Rhymes & Native Life

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode is all about Hip Hop... the biggest musical genre in the world. Since its inception in the South Bronx, Native artists have been watching, listening, dancing and rapping to the beat. Indigenous MCs are taking hip hop's art of storytelling and indigenizing it, they're using Beats and Rhymes to speak the truth of Native life -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the sounds of hip hop, R&B and beatmakers from around the Indigenous world.

