Montreal and other cities light 'bat signal' to fete Batman at 80
The night was lighting up around the world Saturday with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

A man dressed in a Batman costume poses in front of the bat signal to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

It's no joker. The night was lighting up around the world Saturday with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics carried off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It was also planned to appear in 13 other cities, including Montreal Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

In the U.S., it was to light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

DC and Warner Bros. celebrate Batman's 80th Anniversary in New York City on Saturday. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Consumer Products)
