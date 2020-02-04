News · Audio

Author Chuck Howitt on the BlackBerry brand and the end of the company's smartphones

It could be the end for the BlackBerry smartphone. The company tweeted that its manufacturer will stop making and selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.The news shows just how far the company has come since 2010 -- when the phones were ubiquitous in Waterloo. Now, for more on what the change means for both the company and for our local tech sector -- We're joined by Chuck Howitt. He's a former business reporter with the Record and is the author of the book Blackberry Town.

Social Sharing