Live

Attorney general addresses justice committee LIVE

MPs on the committee looking into the SNC-Lavalin affair will hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick

Social Sharing

MPs on the committee looking into the SNC-Lavalin affair will hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories