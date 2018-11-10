Atlantic Voice: We Didn't Think We Were Doing A Lot
A new documentary called "We Didn't Think We Were Doing A Lot." Ted Blades tells us the story of English students who've adopted 17 graves of Royal Newfoundland Regiment soldiers. This past summer, after years of tending the graves and researching the soldiers' lives, the students, teachers and parents visited Newfoundland.
