Atlantic Voice: The Beaten Path

This week, a new doc from Lindsay Bird's called The Beaten Path, it's about the tensions between conservation and entertainment in Canada's parks. The story centres on dramatic upgrades made last summer to Gros Morne National Park's premiere tourist attraction: Western Brook Pond. Some say, the upgrades destroyed this particular trail, and are indicative of Parks Canada losing its way. 26:10

